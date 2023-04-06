Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsarrest warrants out for schuyler man wanted in nelson county shooting abduction
Local

Arrest warrants out for Schuyler man wanted in Nelson County shooting, abduction

Chris Graham
Published date:
James
James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris. Photo: Nelson County Sheriff’s Office

A Schuyler man is being sought in connection with a shooting in Nelson County reported early Thursday morning.

Arrest warrants have been obtained against James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, 26, of Schuyler, on five felony charges in the incident in the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler.

According to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Harris approached, made demands and assaulted a victim, and reportedly fired shots during the encounter.

Harris fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Harris is described as a white male, 6’1”, 195 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes.

Contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which may lead to Harris’ arrest.

Do not approach him.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County Republican Emmett Hanger decides against run in Senate District 3
2 Arrest warrants out for Schuyler man wanted in Nelson County shooting, abduction
3 Albemarle County man escapes custody while being treated at UVA Hospital
4 Augusta Health updates masking and visitation policies with decline of COVID-19
5 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke

Latest News

VSCPA logo
Virginia

VSCPA commits $15K to diversity campaign to reach Black, Hispanic, Latino students

Crystal Graham
kadin shedrick
Sports

Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke

Chris Graham

Kadin Shedrick is, from what we're hearing, telling his soon-to-be-former Virginia teammates that he is likely going to transfer to hated ACC rival Duke.

housing
Local

Select housing voucher waiting lists in Albemarle County are now open

Crystal Graham

Waiting lists for Albemarle County's Housing Choice, Treesdale three-bedroom, Crozet Meadows and Scottsville School Apartments voucher programs are now open.

police emergency fire
Local

Keswick man dies from injuries in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County

Chris Graham
jason miyares
Local

AG Miyares playing politics with murder of Harrisonburg woman in D.C. hotel

Chris Graham
Local

Charlottesville native recognized as aircraft carrier’s Warfighter of the Week

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Stable Craft receives award for commitment to sustainability and contributions to green tourism

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy