Arlington Million, Beverly D. Stakes coming to Colonial Downs in 2023

Colonial Downs in New Kent County will host the Arlington Million in 2023, one of three internationally-renowned Thoroughbred stakes races coming to Virginia.

The Virginia Racing Commission approved 27 live race dates for Colonial Downs for 2023, including the 1.25-mile Arlington Million and the 1.19-mile Beverly D. Stakes, both rated as Grade 1 races, and the Grade 2 Secretariat Stakes, a 1-mile race.

The races will be staged during a 2023 meet beginning July 13 at Colonial Downs, which is now owned by Churchill Downs Inc.

The American Graded Stakes Committee voted to approve the move of the races, which had been contested at Arlington Park in Chicago until that track closed in 2021.

The Arlington Million and Beverly D. were both run at Churchill Downs in Kentucky in 2022.

The 2023 races are scheduled to be run at Colonial Downs on Aug. 12.

“It is an incredible honor to continue the legacy of these exceptional races by hosting them in our Commonwealth,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “I am deeply committed to growing our equine industry and as we work to revive the rich traditions of this sport in Virginia, these stakes races will accelerate our progress and ignite excitement for the fans.”

“Churchill Downs Inc. remains steadfast in our goal to increase the relevance of the racing product at Colonial Downs and in Virginia,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs. “We appreciate the American Graded Stakes Committee for their approval of this move, which is an important step toward that goal in terms of wagering growth and entertainment value. We are also committed to increasing the flow of purse revenue from historical horse racing to allow for expansion of race dates in the future.”

“We are grateful to Churchill Downs for the emphasis they have put on bringing world-class races to Virginia, which give jockeys, breeders and trainers more opportunities to showcase the best of Virginia’s equine industry,” said Debbie Easter, president of the Virginia Equine Alliance. “Gov. Youngkin’s involvement and efforts to secure these three races in particular should be commended as we collectively work to ensure a bright future for horse racing in the Commonwealth.”