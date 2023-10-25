Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Arlington earns A+ for most educated city in the U.S. with 70% of residents holding degrees
Schools, Virginia

Arlington earns A+ for most educated city in the U.S. with 70% of residents holding degrees

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
graduation ceremony
(© Sengchoy Int – stock.adobe.com)

Approximately 50 percent of Americans have earned college degrees in 2023, but some cities boast a higher concentration of degree holders.

Forbes Advisor analyzed six factors, including dropout and graduation rates, undergrad and advanced degree holders, and racial and gender inequities within the education system in each city to rank the 100 most educated cities in the United States.

In The 100 Most Educated Cities in the U.S., Arlington, Virginia is No. 1. Followed by Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Austin, Texas and Madison, Wis. In Arlington, 76 percent of residents completed a bachelor’s degree and more than 40 percent hold an advanced degree.

The report reveals that many states have increased investment in vocational education while colleges have been experiencing a decline in enrollment. Between fall2019 and fall 2022, college enrollment decreased by 1.11 million students, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center (NSCRC).

The pandemic’s impact eased up for 2022-2023 when enrollment grew by 9.2 percent.

The affordability, however, of college continues to be a concern as technical and vocational schools increase in presence. NSCRC data shows that vocational programs were among the fastest growing at two-year institutions between spring 2022 and spring 2023.

Americans who hold a bachelor’s degree earn significantly higher weekly earnings that high school graduates: a difference of nearly 70 percent.

Enrollment varies by region of the U.S. Declines in enrollment are seen in the Northeastern and Midwestern states, but Western and Southern states are experienced increases in fall 2022.

White and Asian Americans earn bachelor’s and graduate degrees at higher rates than any other racial groups in the country.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

In Depth

1 Virginia Basketball Preview: Reece Beekman is back, which means, this UVA team is loaded
2 Jeff Fife stepping down as Waynesboro Y executive director: Big loss for Y, Waynesboro
3 Virginia prison escapee Naseem Roulack captured by U.S. Marshals, Fairfax County Police
4 Expert: Virginia earthquakes classified as swarm; ‘much larger earthquake’ possible
5 Valley ASAP program appears to be in disarray, court appointments in limbo

Latest News

mason pickett
Local, Police, Politics

Sign guy who defended Waynesboro vice mayor with double-bird jailed on assault conviction

Chris Graham
fire firefighter department smoke
Police, Virginia

Madison County wildfire 10 percent contained; smoke visible in several counties

Crystal Graham

The Virginia Department of Forestry is responding to a wildfire in Madison County near Syria.

billy wagner
Baseball, Sports

Miller School coach, future Hall of Famer Billy Wagner honored by Richmond Flying Squirrels

Chris Graham

Billy Wagner, borderline Hall of Fame relief pitcher, now 10-year baseball coach at Miller School in Albemarle County, is the recipient of the 2023 Paul Keyes RBI Award, the Richmond Flying Squirrels announced this week.

road closed
Government, Local

Traffic alert: Left lane of eastbound I-64 near Waynesboro to close Monday night

Rebecca Barnabi
us politics congress
Government, Politics, U.S. & World

Rep. Spanberger poll reveals 95% of Virginians support ban on congressional stock trading

Rebecca Barnabi
soccer
Sports

Women’s Soccer: Virginia closes regular season with emphatic 4-0 win at Syracuse

Chris Graham
missing
Police, Virginia

Missing person alert: Prince William County police searching for missing Woodbridge man

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy