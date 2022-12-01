Are remote jobs layoff-proof? American worry they are not

According to new LinkedIn data, nearly a third of workers in the U.S. are concerned about budget cuts and layoffs.

However, concern varies depending on your workplace. Remote workers feel most at risk. Thirty-five percent cite concern and anxiety about proximity bias when layoff decisions are made. Only 28 percent of on-site employees are concerned and 32 percent of hybrid workers are concerned.

Anxiety about layoffs is also strong among employed workers who are actively looking for new jobs: 41 percent. Only 28 percent of employed workers who are not looking are anxious.

Employers in the U.S. added 263,000 jobs in October and the national unemployment rate is 3.7 percent. Yet, Amazon and Meta announced major layoffs. How will these additional unemployed affect the job market for Americans already looking? A recent survey by The Conference Board revealed that 98 percent of chief executives are preparing for a recession in the U.S. in the next 18 months.

Dave Conley, a copywriter, editor and Marcomm professional posted on LinkedIn: “With every article gushing about remote work, I knew people would finally figure out the other side — freedom to let staff go without desks to clear out, without guards to prevent scenes, without complicated loyalties gained working side-by-side. Layoff by remote control is very tidy, and therefore more likely to become prevalent.”

However, Steven R. Young posted that as a business owner he will not lay off “a productive contributing employee regardless of whether they work remotely. If on the other hand, someone has “cruised” through the last two years with low output because they believed with a shortage of employees the boss would never fire them, they should be very concerned.” He suggested that remote workers anxious about their positions should “consider whether you have demonstrated value to your employer. If you worry that you haven’t then now is the time to be proactive and resolve to make valuable contributions rather than waiting for a pink slip. The power is in your hands to shape your future. What will you do with it?”