Applications open for Department of Forestry’s Camp Woods and Wildlife

Applications are now open for the 75th annual Camp Woods and Wildlife to be held June 19-23 at the Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox.

This activity-packed camp is hosted by the Virginia Department of Forestry with support and cooperation from natural resource agencies, organizations and businesses.

Classes take place in the 19,808-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest, located in the Piedmont of Virginia in Appomattox and Buckingham counties.

The popular and immersive camp features hands-on, outdoor educational opportunities covering wildlife habitat, tree identification, and forest ecology, management and health.

“As a teenager, I enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing, and had an idea that I wanted to work in forestry or wildlife management,” said VDOF Eastern Shore Area Forester Robbie Lewis. “Attending forestry camp back in 1987 allowed me to see how forest stands and wildlife populations are managed. This experience convinced me forestry was the career path to take. I especially remember the friendly and approachable VDOF staff that taught the classes. Eventually, I got to work with some of those very people when I joined the agency years later. Last year, things came around full circle as my son attended Camp Woods and Wildlife while I was there as a counselor and instructor.”

Additional exploratory classes, presentations, recreational activities, and the camper favorite “Lumberjack Field Day,” round out the program.

“Camp Woods and Wildlife is a unique field-based learning experience that introduces students to natural resource careers in the perfect setting, Virginia’s largest state forest,” said VDOF Conservation Education Coordinator and Camp Coordinator Ellen Powell. “Students get hands-on opportunities in all things forestry, wildlife and more, guided by natural resource professionals.”

Applicants must be Virginia residents 13-16 years old, in good academic standing, with an interest in natural resources, and cannot have attended this camp before.

A non-relative adult, familiar with the student’s interests, must complete the nominator section and submit the application to VDOF by April 15.

Financial sponsorship is provided by a host of natural resource partners. As a result, every camper selected to attend receives a $300 scholarship and pays only $95 to attend the week-long residential camp.

Interested students should visit the Camp Woods and Wildlife page on the VDOF website to learn more and apply.