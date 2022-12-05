Anthem BCBS donates $125,000 to Virginia’s community colleges

The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education will use $125,000 donated by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to combat food and housing insecurity.

The funds will also support additional basic needs for rural students, according to a press release.

“It’s hard to concentrate on your studies when you’re having trouble paying for food, housing, childcare, transportation and other basic needs,” Executive Director of the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education Jennifer Sager-Gentry said in the press release. “Anthem has helped to boost our college food pantries and other emergency food services for the past several years, and we’re very grateful for their continued support for our students again this year.”

Anthem’s donation will boost student awareness of Single Stop, an online screener tool that quickly connects students with federal, state and local assistance programs. The tool has been used by more than 9,700 Virginia community college students in 2022 and connected them with more than $21 million in benefits.

“At Anthem, we are committed to supporting the whole health of all the communities we serve, including our students in rural, underserved areas of the state,” Jennie Reynolds, President of Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, said in the press release. “Surveys nationwide show that a fifth of community college students cut back or skip meals and often run out of food altogether. More than a quarter of community college students have trouble paying their rent and utility bills. Through this grant, we aim to reduce these hardships and strengthen the health and wellbeing of these students.”

Fourteen Virginia community colleges will receive the Anthem grants to promote Single Stop: