Amherst County native Caleb Cox is a Musician First Class in the U.S. Navy, and performs with a U.S. Navy band, Country Current.

Cox began playing guitar and singing at the age of 7 with his family band, and won a spot in the Navy’s country/bluegrass ensemble after a competitive audition in 2021.

The band’s most recent performance was at the American Legion Post 217 in College Park, Md.

In this photo, Cox is performing with Musician First Class Sally Ziesing from Kirksville, Mo.