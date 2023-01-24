‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections

The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show made the announcement on Jan. 17 on their Facebook Page, Got A Pick.

“They are looking for large, rare collections, and things they’ve never seen before,” the post read.

According to the show website, “The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, event if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land.”

To be considered, you may contact American Pickers at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 493-2184.

Include your full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.

“American Pickers” only features private collections so no malls, flea markets, museums, or anything open to the public.

The show currently features Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby.

“American Pickers” airs on the History Channel. To date, there have been 24 seasons of the show with 355 episodes. New episodes are available on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

‘American Pickers’ in Virginia