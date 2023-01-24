Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news american pickers returning to virginia in march looking for rare collections
State/National

‘American Pickers’ returning to Virginia in March; looking for rare collections

Crystal Graham
Published:
american pickers
Image courtesy Got A Pick Facebook page

The television show, “American Pickers,” is coming back to Virginia in March, and if you have an unusual collection in your barn or garage, you could be featured on the award-winning series.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement yesterday via social media. The show made the announcement on Jan. 17 on their Facebook Page, Got A Pick.

“They are looking for large, rare collections, and things they’ve never seen before,” the post read.

According to the show website, “The American Pickers are on a mission to recycle America, event if it means diving into countless piles of grimy junk or getting chased off a gun-wielding homeowner’s land.”

To be considered, you may contact American Pickers at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (646) 493-2184.

Include your full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of your collection.

“American Pickers” only features private collections so no malls, flea markets, museums, or anything open to the public.

The show currently features Mike Wolfe, Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby.

“American Pickers” airs on the History Channel. To date, there have been 24 seasons of the show with 355 episodes. New episodes are available on Wednesdays at 9 p.m.

‘American Pickers’ in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Jamel S. McBee-Evans
,

Chesterfield County Police seek information on man reported missing on Monday
Chris Graham
senior christmas
,

Terminally ill woman pleads with legislature to let patients choose to end lives
Crystal Graham

A Falls Church woman with terminal pancreatic cancer is urging Virginia lawmakers to pass medical aid-in-dying legislation . If they fail to pass it, she said she would have to move to Washington, D.C. to use its medical aid-in-dying law.

virginia
, , ,

Senate committee rejects bill to remove Virginia from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative
Chris Graham

A State Senate committee voted Tuesday to reject a bill that would remove Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

prescription drug pills on pile of money
, ,

Coalition disappointed House put Big Pharma interests over health of Virginians
Crystal Graham
google
, ,

DOJ sues Google, alleging tech giant stacked the deck against ad competitors
Chris Graham

Free-roaming cats considered one of the most serious threats to Virginia wildlife
Rebecca Barnabi
ryan dunn
,

Deep dive: It’s time for Tony Bennett to go with Ryan Dunn in the starting lineup
Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy