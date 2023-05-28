Albemarle County Police welcomes five new officers to the department

Five recruits have now graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy and are now part of a new class of officers joining the Albemarle County Police Department.

The five recruits passed all the requirements for law enforcement certification during the 20-week academy.

The officers include:

Officer Lester Clark

Officer Camden Layman

Officer Paul Petroski

Officer Brian Raymond

Officer Gabrielle Whitford

ACPD graduate Paul Petroski finished at the top of this graduating class.

On May 19, a swearing-in and pinning ceremony was held for the five officers and their families.

“The officers receiving their badges today are being sworn in at a time when our department is working toward developing stronger and more innovative approaches to meeting the challenges of policing in the 21st century, all while continuing to protect and serve the people of Albemarle County,” said Colonel Sean Reeves at the ceremony. “Our department and the community we serve are fortunate to have the five of you standing here today as new police officers with the Albemarle County Police Department.”

The badge pinning ceremony is a long-standing tradition in the public safety community. It signifies that wearers have dedicated themselves to protecting and serving their community. The officers were sworn in by Circuit Court Clerk for the County of Albemarle Jon Zug and pinned with their new badge by a loved one.

These new officers will now begin a six-week post-academy training. This training will focus on topics specific to Albemarle County and ACPD. Upon completion of that training, they will be paired with a field training officer for another 12 weeks of training before being released for individual duty.