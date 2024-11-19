Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 17-year-old girl

Update: Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported this evening that Miley Anna Duncan-Medico has been located safely.

First report: Tuesday, 3:41 p.m. The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Miley Anna Duncan-Medico, who was last seen at Albemarle High School on Monday.

Duncan-Medico is 5’6” and approximately 130 pounds with dyed red/pink hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, grey sweatpants, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information on Duncan-Medico’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].