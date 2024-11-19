Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 17-year-old girl
Local News

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 17-year-old girl

Chris Graham
Published date:
Miley Anna Duncan-Medico Albemarle County
Miley Anna Duncan-Medico. Photo: Albemarle County Police

Update: Tuesday, 6:32 p.m. Albemarle County Police reported this evening that Miley Anna Duncan-Medico has been located safely.

First report: Tuesday, 3:41 p.m. The Albemarle County Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of a missing juvenile, 17-year-old Miley Anna Duncan-Medico, who was last seen at Albemarle High School on Monday.

Duncan-Medico is 5’6” and approximately 130 pounds with dyed red/pink hair. She was reportedly last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, grey sweatpants, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information on Duncan-Medico’s location is encouraged to contact the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or, for those wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Augusta County pursuit of wanted man ends in eight-vehicle crash, one seriously injured
2 Local United Way closure also ends free tax prep through Valley VITA
3 UVA, Virginia Tech set for prime-time clash on Nov. 30 on ACC Network
4 Shocker: Jason Miyares passes up run for governor, going for second term as AG instead
5 Virginia Housing grant to build 10 affordable homes by 2026 with 3D construction printer

Latest News

podcast
Politics

Podcast: We’re two weeks into Trump Administration 2.0, and I feel fine

Chris Graham
tv
U.S. & World News

Brothers behind 247TVStream under federal indictment: You probably know why

Chris Graham

Two brothers who run a streaming service called 247TVStream are under indictment for probably obvious reasons.

prison jail
U.S. & World News

West Virginia: Two former corrections officers plead guilty in inmate death

Chris Graham

Two former corrections officers in West Virginia pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault that led to the death of a jail inmate.

donald trump
Politics

Beyer, Lieu introduce bill to mandate security clearances for Trump appointees

Chris Graham
uva football anthony colandrea qb
Football

UVA Football: The role of the future in the late-season QB decision

Chris Graham
soldiers salute
Politics

McClellan, Kiggins lead push for PFAS provisions in defense legislation

Rebecca Barnabi
graduation caps in air
Local News

Waynesboro: William Perry club activities; WHS renovations contractor announced

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status