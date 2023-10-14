Albemarle County: Police searching for suspects in armed robbery of Latino Market

Albemarle County Police are searching for two Hispanic males wanted in connection with the armed robbery of Latino Market on Saturday morning.

The two males entered the store at 380 Greenbrier Drive at 8:40 a.m. with firearms and demanded cash.

One suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt and a camouflage hat. The second male suspect was wearing a white sweatshirt with black stripes and a dark colored hat.

The suspects were given an unknown amount of cash prior to exiting the store in an unknown direction of travel.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 for those who wish to remain anonymous.