Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county new traffic patterns at two high volume intersections
News & Views

Albemarle County: New traffic patterns at two high-volume intersections

Chris Graham
Published:
road construction
(© jhansen2 – stock.adobe.com)

People coming back to Albemarle County for the holidays who haven’t been here for a while need to be aware of new traffic patterns at construction projects ongoing at two high-volume intersections.

The diamond interchange project at U.S. 250-Interstate 64 east of Charlottesville at the 121 exit is the first. The diverging diamond interchange briefly shifts vehicles to the opposite side of the road, eliminating traditional left turns that must cross over oncoming traffic.

The new interchange will improve safety by reducing the number of spots where vehicles could collide and can handle more than 600 left-turn movements per hour, twice the capacity of a conventional interchange, but it can take some getting used to.

On the other side of the county, over toward Afton Mountain, the U.S. 250-Route 151 intersection that can either take you up the mountain or left toward Nelson County is now a roundabout.

Drivers should remember that vehicles approaching the roundabout must yield to vehicles already in the roundabout. Follow the pavement markings and signs to navigate the roundabout, and if you miss your exit, simply drive around again until you reach the appropriate exit road.

Construction work on both projects, and on VDOT projects across Virginia, will be suspended between noon Friday, Dec. 23 and noon Tuesday, Dec, 27, and again from noon Friday, Dec. 30 until noon Tuesday, Jan. 3, to ease the trek for holiday travelers.

The speed limit through both projects is 25 miles per hour. Drivers may also notice a rough ride through the projects since neither project has the final “travel” surface of asphalt.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras and other real-time travel information is on the 511Virginia website. That information is also available on the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

teen sad at Christmas
,

You had me healthy at hello: How holiday cheer can work to benefit all of us 
Opinion
liberty

Liberty drops Boca Raton Bowl to Toledo, 21-19: Flames flame out with four loss in a row
Chris Graham

Bowl games don’t matter, games sponsored by companies named RoofClaim.com matter even less, but anyway, Liberty lost its game, 21-19, to Toledo.

uva basketball

What did we just see? Six observations after Virginia’s 66-64 loss at #22 Miami
Chris Graham

Tony Bennett stayed conventional in the first half, going with 6’11” starting center Kadin Shedrick for 10 minutes, and his backup, 6’11” Francisco Caffaro, for five.

uva basketball

Virginia looks awful most of the night, has chance to win late, ultimately falls at Miami, 66-64
Chris Graham
chris graham uva

Live Blog: Sixth-ranked Virginia faces #22 Miami in ACC hoops road opener
Chris Graham
tony elliott

Virginia planning to highlight low-rated football recruiting class in cool way
Chris Graham
child with fever

In high demand: Stores beginning to limit purchases of children’s pain-relief medicine
Crystal Graham