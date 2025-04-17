Home Albemarle County: Mobile home listed as total loss in overnight fire
Local

Albemarle County: Mobile home listed as total loss in overnight fire

Chris Graham
Published date:
fire truck ambulance firefighter rescue police accident
Photo: © GregDPhotos/stock.adobe.com

A single-story mobile home is a total loss from a fire reported early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Gibson Hollow Road in Albemarle County.

The fire was reported at 12:30 a.m., according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue. A responding officer with the Albemarle County Police Department arrived nine minutes after dispatch to discover a fully engulfed single-story mobile home.

The first arriving suppression unit arrived on location 15 minutes after dispatch, at which time the structure fire was spreading into nearby woods.

The Virginia Department of Forestry assisted in containing the subsequent fire that spread into the wooded lot.

The home was occupied by two adult residents at the time of the fire who were able to self-evacuate. There are no reported injuries from this incident. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The mobile home and an outbuilding with equipment are a complete loss.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire department units are still on scene and will be throughout the day.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

Local

Rockingham: New traffic signal installed on Route 257 next week

Rebecca Barnabi
UVA Baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos are in peril, but their fate is in their hands

Greg Waters

The UVA Baseball team limped into April with a 15-11 record – including a 6-6 ledger in ACC competition. Since the beginning of the month, the ‘Hoos have gone 5-4 bringing them to their current 20-15 overall record and a 9-9 mark in league play.

safe child immigration immigrant family deportation ICE
Politics

Refugee. Dissident. Enemy of the State. Would ICE have crucified Jesus?

John Whitehead

Mass roundups. Raids. Indefinite detentions in concentration camps. Martial law. The erosion of habeas corpus protections. The suspension of the Constitution.

david hogg
Politics

James Carville, step aside: DNC Vice Chair David Hogg is a bigger idiot than you are

Chris Graham
goochland county accident
Virginia

Goochland County: Large tree on I-64 falls on tractor trailer, kills driver

Crystal Graham
wildfire
Virginia

Forest Service: Browns Creek fire spans 63 acres, 50 percent contained

Crystal Graham
staunton rally16
Local, Politics

Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status