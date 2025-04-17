A single-story mobile home is a total loss from a fire reported early Thursday morning in the 800 block of Gibson Hollow Road in Albemarle County.

The fire was reported at 12:30 a.m., according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue. A responding officer with the Albemarle County Police Department arrived nine minutes after dispatch to discover a fully engulfed single-story mobile home.

The first arriving suppression unit arrived on location 15 minutes after dispatch, at which time the structure fire was spreading into nearby woods.

The Virginia Department of Forestry assisted in containing the subsequent fire that spread into the wooded lot.

The home was occupied by two adult residents at the time of the fire who were able to self-evacuate. There are no reported injuries from this incident. The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The mobile home and an outbuilding with equipment are a complete loss.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire department units are still on scene and will be throughout the day.