Home Albemarle County man faces second-degree murder charge in rehab center death
Local, Police

Albemarle County man faces second-degree murder charge in rehab center death

Chris Graham
Published date:
Raymond Boudewin Dewilde,
Raymond Boudewin Dewilde. Photo: Albemarle County Police

An Albemarle County man is in custody on a murder charge stemming from the Oct. 29 assault at Charlottesville Health and Rehab.

Raymond Boudewin Dewilde, 83, was arrested on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of William Sommer, 89, of Albemarle County.

According to Albemarle County Police, Sommer was the victim of an assault at the rehab center back on Oct. 29, and died on Nov. 21 as a result of the injuries he suffered in the incident.

Dewilde is currently being held at Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anybody with information may contact Detective Jon Mckay with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

