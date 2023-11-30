Albemarle County man faces second-degree murder charge in rehab center death

An Albemarle County man is in custody on a murder charge stemming from the Oct. 29 assault at Charlottesville Health and Rehab.

Raymond Boudewin Dewilde, 83, was arrested on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge in the death of William Sommer, 89, of Albemarle County.

According to Albemarle County Police, Sommer was the victim of an assault at the rehab center back on Oct. 29, and died on Nov. 21 as a result of the injuries he suffered in the incident.

Dewilde is currently being held at Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anybody with information may contact Detective Jon Mckay with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

Callers may remain anonymous.