Albemarle County man faces abduction, firearms charges in Wednesday incident

Chris Graham
Published date:
An Albemarle County man is in custody on abduction charges after reportedly brandishing a gun while forcing a woman from her residence on Wednesday.

Dillon S. Matney, 25, faces abduction and firearms charges in the 6 a.m. incident on the 4100 block of Blenheim Road.

The woman was safely located after an extensive search, according to Albemarle County Police.

Matney is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Weethee with the Albemarle County Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

