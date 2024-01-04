Albemarle County man faces abduction, firearms charges in Wednesday incident

An Albemarle County man is in custody on abduction charges after reportedly brandishing a gun while forcing a woman from her residence on Wednesday.

Dillon S. Matney, 25, faces abduction and firearms charges in the 6 a.m. incident on the 4100 block of Blenheim Road.

The woman was safely located after an extensive search, according to Albemarle County Police.

Matney is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Weethee with the Albemarle County Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.