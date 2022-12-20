Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school

A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week.

The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said. “These individuals were already trained firefighters elsewhere and chose to come to ACFR because of the standard of care and quality of the department, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

In the training school, the lateral recruits went through skills evaluations, learned the Albemarle County Fire Rescue way of firefighting, and reviewed the ACFR emergency medical services treatment protocols.

They also became certified as child passenger safety technicians and learned new skills in technical rescue as well as advanced firefighting.

Those interested in future training opportunities with Albemarle County Fire Rescue can visit WorkforACFR.com for more details and resources to be ready when the application period begins.