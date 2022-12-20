Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county fire rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
News & Views

Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school

Chris Graham
Published:
Albemarle County Fire Rescue
Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week.

The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday.

“ACFR personnel are highly trained and motivated to provide the highest quality service to the residents of Albemarle,” Albemarle County Fire Rescue Chief Dan Eggleston said. “These individuals were already trained firefighters elsewhere and chose to come to ACFR because of the standard of care and quality of the department, and we warmly welcome them to the family.”

In the training school, the lateral recruits went through skills evaluations, learned the Albemarle County Fire Rescue way of firefighting, and reviewed the ACFR emergency medical services treatment protocols.

They also became certified as child passenger safety technicians and learned new skills in technical rescue as well as advanced firefighting.

Those interested in future training opportunities with Albemarle County Fire Rescue can visit WorkforACFR.com for more details and resources to be ready when the application period begins.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

drink and drive dui

Virginia ramping up Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement effort over holidays
Chris Graham
police

VSP, Christiansburg Police make arrest in Nov. 9 Interstate 81 hit-and-run
Chris Graham

A Christiansburg man wanted in a Nov. 9 hit-and-run is in custody, but it took some work from officers in the early-morning hours on Tuesday.

police

Louisa County: Sheriff’s deputies shoot, kill man who rushed at them with knife
Chris Graham

Louisa County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man who rushed at them with a knife on Monday, and Virginia State Police are now investigating.

baltimore ravens

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh doubling down on OC Greg Roman
Scott German
snow ice road

AAA: When winter weather arrives, tips to be prepared for the unexpected
Crystal Graham
police emergency fire

DEVELOPING: One person injured in shooting on North Berkshire Road in Charlottesville
Chris Graham
uva basketball

What UVA Basketball fans need to know: Miami is ranked, but we’re not sure why
Chris Graham