Albemarle County fire displaces six, family pet missing

Crystal Graham
fire truck jacket helmet
(© Firefighter Montreal – stock.adobe.com)

A smoke alarm alerted an Albemarle County family to a fire just before 5 a.m. on Monday. All six occupants of the 3300 block of the Stony Point Road home were able to evacuate.

Both career and volunteer fire department units were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:56 a.m. with the first fire department on scene 17 minutes later.

The two-story residential home was fully involved in fire when the first unit arrived.

A family pet is unaccounted for.

Burnley Station Road remains closed due to fire operations.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

