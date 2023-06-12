Albemarle County fire displaces six, family pet missing

A smoke alarm alerted an Albemarle County family to a fire just before 5 a.m. on Monday. All six occupants of the 3300 block of the Stony Point Road home were able to evacuate.

Both career and volunteer fire department units were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:56 a.m. with the first fire department on scene 17 minutes later.

The two-story residential home was fully involved in fire when the first unit arrived.

A family pet is unaccounted for.

Burnley Station Road remains closed due to fire operations.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.