Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working to repair a pipe on Carters Mountain Road in Albemarle County.

Route 627 is closed at this hour to through traffic between Lanark Farm and 3247 Carters Mountain Road until 4 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 1.

Drivers should watch for signs directing them to use Route 795 (Presidents Road), Route 727 (Blenheim Road) and Route 620 (Rolling Road) to get around the work zone.