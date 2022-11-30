Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county emergency pipe repair closes portion of carters mountain road
Local/Virginia

Albemarle County: Emergency pipe repair closes portion of Carters Mountain Road

Chris Graham
Published:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are working to repair a pipe on Carters Mountain Road in Albemarle County.

Route 627 is closed at this hour to through traffic between Lanark Farm and 3247 Carters Mountain Road until 4 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 1.

Drivers should watch for signs directing them to use Route 795 (Presidents Road), Route 727 (Blenheim Road) and Route 620 (Rolling Road) to get around the work zone.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tom wopat luray cooters

Dukes of Hazzard’s Tom Wopat to perform free concert at Cooter’s Place in Luray
Crystal Graham
jesse watters

Fox News dolts: Soccer is ‘boring,’ and also, soccer players are ‘really handsome’
Chris Graham

Jesse Watters, who is apparently a guy on TV, and Adam Carolla, who you may vaguely remember from whatever that the name of that show was 20 years ago, and wish you didn’t, think soccer is boring.

rawlings funny bone

Donnell Rawlings to perform at Richmond’s Funny Bone Dec. 9-10
Crystal Graham

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will perform four shows at The Funny Bone in Richmond Dec. 9-10.

pam tillis

Pam Tillis to perform ‘Belles and Bows’ Christmas show at Wayne Theatre
Crystal Graham
runaways

Albemarle County: Police seek public’s help locating teen runaways from Crozet
Chris Graham
augusta health covid-19 vaccines

VDH sending texts, voice messages reminding seniors to get COVID booster
Crystal Graham
Waynesboro, Virginia

Waynesboro: Shop local on Saturday, Dec. 3 with downtown Holiday Market
Crystal Graham