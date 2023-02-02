Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news albemarle county deputy county executive doug walker announces retirement
Local

Albemarle County: Deputy County Executive Doug Walker announces retirement

Chris Graham
Published:
doug walker
Photo: Albemarle County government

Former Waynesboro City Manager Doug Walker, who has been working in Albemarle County local government since 2013, is retiring in August after 33 years in local government.

Walker served as the city manager in Waynesboro from 2003-2008 and moved on to serve as the county administrator in Shenandoah County before being named assistant county executive in Albemarle County in 2013, and later being bumped up to deputy county executive in 2015.

In his 10 years in Albemarle County government, the Appalachian State alum oversaw the establishment of Albemarle’s first economic development office and the development of a countywide Economic Development Strategic Plan, and served as the point person in county government for Housing Albemarle and the county’s Comprehensive Plan update.

“My career in local government management has been highly rewarding both personally and professionally,” Walker said. “The last 10 years, dedicated to serving Albemarle County, has been especially satisfying and which I will forever regard as an exceptional career capstone. While I have been fortunate to work with many dedicated elected and appointed public servants throughout the years, the level of care for community, compassion for people, and commitment to public service I have experienced here in Albemarle County, from staff and from board members, has been extraordinary. I will dearly miss being part of this team.”

Walker’s retirement is effective Aug. 1. The county government will begin the recruitment process for a successor in the coming weeks.

“I join all Albemarle County staff in congratulating Doug Walker,” County Executive Jeff Richardson said. “Doug’s breadth of knowledge in Virginia local government is truly remarkable. Our organization has been so fortunate to have Doug for the final ten years of his career. His ability to adjust on the fly in almost any situation, with a focus on true organizational and community problem-solving and improvement, is rare. He leads by example, making all of us better.”

“Doug Walker set the gold standard for public service,” said Donna Price, Chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors. “Our community has benefited beyond measure from his commitment in so many areas and, in particular, housing. His care and compassion for everyone is a goal to which we should all aspire.”

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

,

Ride into spring: Tickets available for Virginia Scenic Railway from Staunton
Rebecca Barnabi
liberty

New Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell adds 15 student-athletes to 2023 recruiting class
Chris Graham

New Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell has brought his first-ever signing class at Liberty to 28 members with the addition of 15 new players during the late signing period.

vmi

VMI football adds 10 signees to 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day
Chris Graham

New VMI football coach Danny Rocco added 10 players to the program’s 2023 prep recruiting class on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Virginia State Police
,

Virginia State Police launch tip line to report illegal gaming operations
Crystal Graham
talking book center

Free braille eReaders, orientation offered to the blind, others who qualify
Crystal Graham
farmer stress
, ,

Central Virginia farm family on mental health: ‘Be vulnerable with each other’
Crystal Graham
Charlottesville
,

Charlottesville: Survey launched to get input for Economic Development Strategic Plan
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy