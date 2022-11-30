AccuWeather predicts gusty winds, rain as part of powerful storm system

The same storm poised to trigger severe weather to parts of the southern United States today and tomorrow will bring a blast of high winds as colder air sweeps from the Midwest to the Northeast, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

More than 125 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast could face disruptive wind gusts from the powerful storm system.

In Virginia, rain is expected to move in late tonight but the bulk of the rain will be during the day on Wednesday, according to Alan Reppert, a Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather.

Reppert said Virginians should expect 0.25-0.50” of rain total.

“Along with the rain,” he said, “we will see some gusty winds tomorrow and into tomorrow night. Winds could gust to as high as 40-45 mph through the day.”

The highs are expected to be in the mid-50s.

Winds are expected to lessen Wednesday night, according to Reppert.

“Thursday looks to be a chilly day with highs in the middle 40s with plenty of sunshine,” he said.

