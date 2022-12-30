ACC Power Rankings: Where things stand heading into the New Year

ACC play is set for full throttle now that the calendar year is set to turn to 2023 Sunday. With a handful of conference games already in the books, what the conference looked like in preseason still holds form.

Heavy at the top tier of the conference, mediocre in the middle and a disaster at the bottom.

North Carolina has turned things around a bit, Miami notched a huge win over Virginia, while Florida State and Louisville are miserable.

The conference is wide open, with the next two months taking on the appearance of a 15-team game of knockout.

Miami, Virginia, Duke, and North Carolina still have the look of upper tier teams but will get plenty of challenges along the way.

The ACC Tournament in Greensboro is still two months away but fasten your seat belt.