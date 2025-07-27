ACC doing its part to help out the gamblers with new policy on injury reports

The ACC will require its coaches in football, basketball and baseball to be up front about providing injury reports, which is great news for gamblers, since that’s what this is all about.

“It’s the right thing, it’s, again, the modernization of our conference, the modernization of college sports, and the expectations we should have to protect our student-athletes,” said Jim Phillips, the ACC commissioner, selling the new conference policy at this week’s ACC Kickoff, with a straight face, as, somehow, helping the kids.

“There’s stresses on our student-athletes from individuals that are trying to garner information, and sometimes it’s pretty innocent, because they just want to know, they’re a big fan, but other times it really does trickle and lead yourself to the gambling and sports wagering kind of path,” Phillips told reporters.

Yeah, sure, it’s sometimes a “big fan” who pesters a player about whether or not they’re going to play on Saturday against FSU, just because they care about whether or not the good guys have a chance to win the big game.

And also, on a related note, I’ve got a great deal on a bridge in Brooklyn, if you can swing the financing.

Billions are wagered on college sports, obviously, mostly football and men’s basketball, but you get the occasional scandal involving a random baseball Friday night in the SEC.

To clear this up, because Scott German, in a draft of a column that he wrote for us earlier this week, had it wrong – the new ACC policy will mandate that football squads issue an injury report two days before kickoff, then update the day before and finally two hours before; for basketball and baseball, the policy will be, an injury report one day before and then two hours before tip-off or first pitch.

All the better to help the degenerates with their spreads, over/unders and stupid prop bets.

Except with UNC Football games.

You know that Bill Belichick is just going to put everybody under questionable and dare Phillips to fine him.