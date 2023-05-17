AARP seeks nominations for 2023 community service award

Nominees are wanted for the AARP 2023 Andrus Award for Community Service.

The application deadline is July 15, 2023, and applications may be submitted online.

“AARP Virginia is excited to shine a light on Virginians age 50-plus who are using what they’ve learned in life to make a difference in the lives around them,” AARP Virginia State President Joyce Williams said.

An annual awards program, which recognized 49 individuals and couples in the U.S. last year, the AARP Andrus Award for Community Service was developed to honor individuals whose service is a unique and valuable contribution to society.

Nominees must be 50 years old or older. The achievements, accomplishments and service on which the nomination is based must have been done through volunteer work and must reflect AARP’s vision and purpose. A nominee’s achievements, accomplishments or service must be replicable and provide inspiration for others to volunteer. Couples or partners who perform service together are eligible, but not teams.

Previous Andrus Award recipients, AARP staff members and volunteers who serve on the selection committee are ineligible. Partisan political achievements, accomplishments or service will not be considered. The Andrus Award is not a posthumous award.

The award recipient will be announced in the fall.

The AARP serves 1 million members in the Commonwealth, and is the largest organization working on behalf of older Virginians and their families.