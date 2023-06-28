Countries
Virginia

AARP Virginia funds seven quick-action projects for seniors across Commonwealth

Crystal Graham
Published date:
senior citizen smelling flowers in garden
(© WavebreakmediaMicro – stock.adobe.com)

AARP Virginia announced seven organizations throughout the state will receive 2023 Community Challenge grants – part of the largest group of grantees to date with $3.6 million awarded among 310 organizations nationwide.

Grantees will implement quick-action projects that help communities become more livable by improving public places, transportation, housing, digital connections, diversity, equity and inclusion, and more, with an emphasis on the needs of adults age 50 and older.

“AARP Virginia is committed to working with local leaders to improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes,” said AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau. “We are proud to collaborate with this year’s grantees as they make immediate improvements in their communities to jumpstart long-term change, especially for Virginians 50 and over.”

Here in Virginia, projects funded include:

  • Roanoke River Rails to Trails in South Hill will conduct walk audits along the Tobacco Heritage Trail branch in Boydton, with the goal of identifying safety improvement opportunities.
  • Town of Fries will turn underutilized property beside the town farmers market into an accessible community garden available for use by older adults and all town residents.
  • City of Roanoke will stage an accessory dwelling unit design competition that will result in a set of actionable plans for ADU development.
  • Arlington Neighborhood Village will create a Senior Ambassador Program to connect older residents with information about local services and will compile both an English and Spanish-language Senior Resource Guide.
  • Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens in Cedar Bluff will convert an underutilized lot to a Fit for Life multigenerational park for exercisers of all ages, especially older adults.
  • Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, Inc. will create and distribute a printed Quick Look Reference Guide, a one-page directory of services for older adults in the region.
  • Local Office on Aging in Roanoke will create an outdoor fitness area at the existing Center for Health and Wellness, including installation of a walking track and fitness equipment suitable for use by older adults.

“These grants continue to lead to long-term, positive changes in communities across the country,” said Nancy LeaMond, AARP Executive Vice President and Chief Advocacy & Engagement Officer. “This year, we are proud to support the largest number of projects in the program’s seven-year history, which will improve residents’ quality of life through tangible changes so everyone can thrive as they age.”

AARP Community Challenge grant projects will be funded in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. True to the program’s quick-action nature, projects must be completed by Nov. 30.

Since 2017, AARP Virginia has awarded 28 grants and $303,797 through the program to nonprofit organizations and government entities across the state.

View the full list of grantees and their project descriptions at aarp.org/communitychallenge

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

