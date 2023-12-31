AAA: Make a plan to get home safely before going out to ring in the New Year

As many prepare for tonight’s New Year’s celebrations, AAA is reminding drivers and passengers of the dangers on the roads tonight.

According to AAA, this day each year is one of the deadliest for alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

“According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 13,384 people died in drunk driving crashes in 2021,” said Morgan Dean, public and government affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. “With many people celebrating the New Year and then getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking, January 1 is a particularly dangerous day on the roads. Even one life lost is too many from a completely preventable crime.”

Recent data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years.

There were 1,013 lives lost in drunk driving crashes in December 2021. Between 2017 and 2021, 4,561 people were killed in December drunk driving crashes.

Drunk driving facts

In 2021, 13,384 people were killed in preventable, drunk driving crashes, a 14 percent increase from 2020.

On average, more than 10,000 people die each year from drunk-driving crashes.

During the Christmas and New Year’s periods in 2021, there were 304 drunk driving-related fatalities nationally.

In Virginia, there were 11,160 crashes last December, according to Virginia’s DMV, resulting in 68 deaths. Of those crashes, 604 were alcohol-related and claimed 14 lives.

AAA: Advice for partygoers

To strengthen efforts to protect the public against drunk drivers and reduce alcohol-related traffic deaths, AAA Mid-Atlantic is offering important safety advice to New Year’s Eve partygoers.