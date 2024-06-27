Augusta Health, VHHA acknowledge retirement of Sen. Emmett Hanger

Augusta Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association hosted a special dedication ceremony and reception on June 20, 2024 to honor Senator Emmett Hanger’s retirement.

The event expressed gratitude for his years of service to the community. The ceremony was marked by the unveiling of a commemorative bench in Senator Hanger’s honor, a symbol of enduring appreciation, which will be installed outside the entrance of Augusta Health.

Hanger, a Staunton native, served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1983 to 1992 and later in the Virginia Senate from 1996 to 2024. On May 30, 2018, he successfully pushed through Medicaid expansion, providing healthcare coverage to more than 400,000 Virginians. For his efforts,

Hanger was honored with the “Health Care Advocacy Award” from the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy and the “Hero in Health Care Extraordinaire” award from the Virginia Health Care Foundation alongside Gov. Ralph Northam.

“Sen. Hanger is a true leader who makes decisions in the best interest of the citizens of Virginia,” Mary N. Mannix, President and CEO of Augusta Health, said. “We are grateful to Sen. Hanger for his dedication to providing access to healthcare to over 400,000 additional Virginians with the expansion of Medicaid. Senator Hanger’s tireless efforts, energy, commitment, and gifts of listening made a

meaningful difference. It has been an honor and privilege to work alongside Sen. Hanger to help advance the healthcare landscape in the Valley.”

As one of the few remaining independent community hospitals in Virginia, Augusta Health is governed by a board composed of community members who advocate for the needs of our neighbors and businesses and represent the medical staff and our team members. Hanger, a community member himself, is a hallmark of commitment to our communities. Broad representation from

numerous areas, including state and local government officials, attended the ceremony. The event was a testament to Sen. Hanger’s contributions, leadership, and ability to build communities based on collaboration.