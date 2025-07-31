Home U.S. Senate committee moves bill forward to renew veterans suicide program
U.S. Senate committee moves bill forward to renew veterans suicide program

Rebecca Barnabi
The Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee approved legislation today to renew and expand the Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant program.

A community-based mental health initiative authored by U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner of Virginia and John Boozman of Arkansas is scheduled to expire in 2025 without congressional action.

“This program was born out of a simple but urgent idea: that we need to meet veterans where they are, in their communities, with the support and services that could save their lives. I’m proud to see this grant program making a difference across the country, including here in Virginia, and glad that we’re one step closer to making sure it doesn’t lapse at the end of the year,” Warner said.

Suicide is the 12th-leading cause of death for veterans, and the second leading cause for veterans under age 45. More than 131,000 veterans have died by suicide since 2001, with veterans being 72 percent more likely than the civilian population to die by suicide.

Since its original passage in 2021, the Fox Grant Program has worked to end the crisis by distributing hundreds of millions in funding to organizations that provide critical, frontline mental health services to veterans. In 2024, Virginia organizations received $4.5 million from the grants. The program honors Veteran Parker Gordon Fox, a veteran and former sniper instructor at the U.S. Army Infantry School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, who died by suicide on July 21, 2020 at the age of 25.

The legislation advanced in committee on Wednesday would reauthorize the program before it expires September 30, and expand its reach to ensure more veterans can access support where they live.

“Veteran suicide is a national emergency. We have a responsibility to keep pushing for solutions that work. This program is one of them, and I look forward to seeing it expanded under the law,” Warner said.

Veterans in crisis and their loved ones may call 988 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 or text 838255. Hearing impaired individuals may call 1-800-799-4889. Veterans may also dial 911, or go to the nearest emergency room or Veterans Affairs medical center.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

