Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news a christmas carol begins dec 1 at asc organization collecting donations for valley mission all month
Culture, Life, Travel, Well-Being

 ‘A Christmas Carol’ begins Dec. 1 at ASC, collecting donations for Valley Mission all month

Crystal Graham
Published:
American Shakespeare Center
The Blackfriars Playhouse. Photo by Lauren Rogers Parker.

American Shakespeare Center’s beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol returns to the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton Dec. 1-30.

Every performance begins with a rousing singalong of holiday tunes led by the cast, and then immerses the audience in Charles Dickens’ tale of transformation and joy, as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on the ride of his miserable, money-grubbing life.

Tickets for this holiday favorite sell out early, so fans are encouraged to make their plans now.

The Blackfriars Playhouse is located at 10 S. Market St. in Staunton.

Tickets are available online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO.

Project Goodfellow to support Valley Mission

As the American Shakespeare Center players tell the tale of stingy Scrooge onstage this December, the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby will be a place of giving and good will through ASC’s Project Goodfellow.

Initiated in 2018 by American Shakespeare Center cast member Constance Swain, ASC’s Project Goodfellow partners with local organizations in the spirit of giving and gratitude.

This season, Project Goodfellow supports Valley Mission, the Shenandoah Valley region’s largest shelter, which serves more than 700 unique individuals each year, promoting self-sustainability through the provision of case management, pastoral counseling, financial assistance, and onsite enrichment programs including an afterschool program and onsite mental health counseling.

Valley Mission helps restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness, serving neighbors in need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

American Shakespeare Center will collect coats and much needed winter accessories for Valley Mission throughout the month of December. Bins will be in the lobby of the playhouse and patrons are encouraged to bring their donations when they come to see the show.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

mjf aew full gear

AEW Full Gear review: MJF, as expected, wins world title, but it was still a swerve
Chris Graham
christmas music

Charlottesville: Celebrate the holiday season with music events from WTJU 91.1 FM 
Crystal Graham

This year, UVA’s community radio station WTJU 91.1 FM is organizing three unique events to add to Charlottesville’s vibrant classical music community.

emergency room sign

Virginia recognized as a top state in national ranking of hospital patient safety
Crystal Graham

Virginia hospitals have once again been recognized as top performers when it comes to patient safety.

charlottesville downtown mall

Charlottesville: City manager forming Downtown Mall committee to develop action plan
Crystal Graham
ovenbird

Virginia Tech researchers to investigate how bird feeding influences humans and birds
News Contributors
solar farm

Earth Talk: Is a shortage of batteries hampering development of solar, wind power?
Contributors
fire

Harrisonburg: Friday night fire causes $190,000 in damage, displaces family
Chris Graham