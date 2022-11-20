 ‘A Christmas Carol’ begins Dec. 1 at ASC, collecting donations for Valley Mission all month

American Shakespeare Center’s beloved holiday tradition A Christmas Carol returns to the Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton Dec. 1-30.

Every performance begins with a rousing singalong of holiday tunes led by the cast, and then immerses the audience in Charles Dickens’ tale of transformation and joy, as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future take miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on the ride of his miserable, money-grubbing life.

Tickets for this holiday favorite sell out early, so fans are encouraged to make their plans now.

The Blackfriars Playhouse is located at 10 S. Market St. in Staunton.

Tickets are available online at americanshakespearecenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO.

Project Goodfellow to support Valley Mission

As the American Shakespeare Center players tell the tale of stingy Scrooge onstage this December, the Blackfriars Playhouse lobby will be a place of giving and good will through ASC’s Project Goodfellow.

Initiated in 2018 by American Shakespeare Center cast member Constance Swain, ASC’s Project Goodfellow partners with local organizations in the spirit of giving and gratitude.

This season, Project Goodfellow supports Valley Mission, the Shenandoah Valley region’s largest shelter, which serves more than 700 unique individuals each year, promoting self-sustainability through the provision of case management, pastoral counseling, financial assistance, and onsite enrichment programs including an afterschool program and onsite mental health counseling.

Valley Mission helps restore the lives of people experiencing homelessness, serving neighbors in need 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

American Shakespeare Center will collect coats and much needed winter accessories for Valley Mission throughout the month of December. Bins will be in the lobby of the playhouse and patrons are encouraged to bring their donations when they come to see the show.