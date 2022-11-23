804 numbers to be exhausted in 2024; new 686 area code approved

The State Corporation Commission has approved bringing a new area code – 686 – to Virginia regions now served by the 804 area code.

It is expected that the 804 area code could run out of available numbers during the third quarter of 2024, according to a news release from the SCC.

The SCC approved a proposal by the North American Numbering Plan administrator for an all-services distributed overlay of the new 686 area code for the 804 area code region.

The new area code will be superimposed over the same geographic region covered by the current 804 area code.

That region encompasses portions of Central Virginia and the Northern Neck including Richmond, Petersburg, Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Columbia, Hague, Henrico, New Kent, Reedville and Water View.

More details

Existing customers will keep their 804 area code and seven-digit telephone number.

Phone numbers in the new 686 area code will not be assigned until all available phone numbers in the 804 area code are exhausted.

Implementation of the new area code overlay will be completed by early 2024, which is six months prior to the anticipated 804 area code exhaust.

The relief provided by the new 686 area code is expected to last approximately 32 years.

The 804 area code already transitioned to mandatory 10-digit dialing (three-digit area code plus seven-digit phone number) in July 2022 due to the national implementation of 988, the new three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

To learn more about 804 area code relief, visit scc.virginia.gov/pages/Public-Utility.