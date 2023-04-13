Countries
Sports

#7 Virginia scores nine in the first, romps past Mount St. Mary’s, 16-4

Chris Graham
Published date:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

No. 7 Virginia (30-4) was down 3-0 in the top of the first, but responded with nine runs in the bottom half of the inning in an eventual 16-4 victory over Mount St. Mary’s (15-16) on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers improved the nation’s longest winning home winning streak to 23 games.

It marked the fourth time this season UVA has scored nine or more runs in an inning and it was the most first-inning runs by UVA since plating nine against William & Mary on March 1, 2016.

Virginia needed only 11 hits to score 16 runs, the 12th time in the last 13 games UVA has racked up double-digit base knocks.

Sophomore Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI and two stolen bases in the contest.

Jake Gelof hit his fifth home run in the last five games, a two-run shot in the third inning.

Seven Cavalier pitchers limited the Mountaineers to four hits, and the Virginia staff did not allow an earned run in the contest.

The Cavaliers have not allowed an earned run in their last 18 innings pitched. Chase Hungate was credited with his third win, pitching 2.1 innings of one-hit baseball.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

