7 Virginia concludes 2-2 road swing with 4-1 win at Liberty

Seventh-ranked Virginia (25-4) finished off a four-game road swing with a 4-1 win over Liberty (12-16) at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers have won all 17 non-conference games this season and have won 21 straight non-conference tilts dating back to last season.

A season-high seven pitchers that combined for 12 strikeouts. Chase Hungate was credited with his second win of the season after pitching a scoreless fifth inning.

In his first career start on the mound, freshman Cullen McKay worked the first three innings and struck out a season-high six batters.

Jay Woolfolk was credited with his third save of the season.

Griff O’Ferrall went 4-for-5 and scored a pair of runs at the plate. The four-hit performance was his fourth of his career and second of the season.

Ethan Anderson, who drove in UVA’s first run, went 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.