2025 Teachers of the Year: Waynesboro Schools honors ‘the best of the best’

The Waynesboro Schools Teacher of the Year for 2024-2025 is William Perry Elementary School kindergarten teacher Sarah Hinkle.

Hinkle was chosen from seven candidates, each representing schools in Waynesboro and each honored at a luncheon on Monday afternoon.

“I can think of no finer example to represent William Perry,” William Perry Principal Dr. Sharon Barker said of Hinkle.

Hinkle began at the elementary school as a substitute teacher in what Barker described as a “challenging” classroom, yet Hinkle ‘handled that situation with such grace and formed strong relationships with those students and their families and asked for help.”

“She knew what it took to be a master teacher,” Barker said.

Waynesboro Schools’ Teachers of the Year represent a small group of instructional staff, Assistant Superintendent of Schools Dr. Ryan Barber said Monday afternoon.

“This afternoon we gather to honor excellence and education, and recognize the remarkable impact our teachers have on our students, families and our entire community,” he said. Teacher of the Year “represents the very best of who we are.”

Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that the Teacher of the Year luncheon is one of his favorite events of the school year, including the first day of school and high school graduation day.

“I truly believe we have the best teachers in the state, in the Commonwealth of Virginia in Waynesboro. And you’re the best of the best,” Cassell said.

Waynesboro School Board Vice Chair Nigel Stewart said the community is grateful for its teachers.

“A lot of you in this room have impacted my life, which caused me to be here today [as vice chair of the school board],” he said. Stewart is a 2019 graduate of Waynesboro High School. “So, just know that your work is important and very valuable.”

He encouraged the teachers to reach out to the school board if they need anything.

Berkeley Glenn Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year is Joanne Coffey, who is library/media specialist.

“Although this is just Joanne’s first year in this role at Berkeley Glenn, she has made a lasting impression,” Berkeley Glenn Principal Michael Perry said. In 2014, Coffey was nominated Teacher of the Year in another school division.

Rachel Hubler, who is a foster mother, is Wenonah Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.

Wenonah Elementary Principal Abby Arey explained how the sunflower represents the 3rd-grade teacher, whom Arey asked last year to move from teaching 4th grade to 3rd grade.

“We had a group of 3rd graders who really needed a Rachel, someone who was going to prioritize relationships and connection, a person who would value their individual strengths and meet them exactly where they are without any judgment,” Arey said.

Amanda Hall is library/media specialist and Westwood Hills Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year.

Her title does not describe all that Hall does, however, according to Principal Dr. Greg Harris.

“Her passion is always at the front and center,” Harris said.

Hall has led the school in preparing to present its first-ever musical performed by students April 25 to 27.

“Her dedication to literacy is unmatched,” Harris said.

Felicia Bradley, a science teacher at Kate Collins Middle School, is also Teacher of the Year. Principal Marcia Nester said that, when you enter Bradley’s classroom, you feel the warmth and you see the warmth she extends to her students.

“She takes time to talk quietly with the students,” Nester said. She makes a difference every day at Kate Collins.

Waynesboro High School’s Teacher of the Year Autumn Woodson is a Social Studies teacher. Principal Bryan Stamm said she is a “silent assassin.” Woodson actively engages collaboration and “creates a bridge between staff and administration.”

Valley Academy’s Teacher of the Year is former Waynesboro police officer Brian Edwards, who teaches mathematics.

“Brian means so much to our program. You’ve made things click when they didn’t click before,” Valley Academy Director CJ Van Devander said. “It’s not just the teaching of the math. It is you showing up every day with heart, patience, passion, the daily dad jokes, the food and drink that you bring in out of your own pocket and the genuine care for all of the students in our program.”

Barber said that in deciding who would represent the school division for Virginia Teacher of the Year, all candidates came within one point, but Hinkle stood out.

Hinkle said that she loves her students. When she meets them with their families at the beginning of the school year, she knows that parents are offering her their best: their child. She wants each child to love school as much as she does.