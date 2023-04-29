20 Duke blasts #13 Virginia, 17-5, to take opener of weekend series

Duke is hot. Virginia, which was once hot, is in a second-half tailspin.

The 20th-ranked Blue Devils notched their eighth straight win, blowing out #13 Virginia, 17-5, in a series opener Friday night at Disharoon Park.

For UVA (34-10, 12-10 ACC), the loss was the sixth in the last seven in ACC play, and it came in thunderous fashion.

Duke (30-12, 13-8 ACC) broke the game open with a fivespot in the seventh that gave the Blue Devils a 10-1 lead.

Brian Edgington (6-3, 3.71 ERA) was charged with the loss after he allowed six runs over six innings of work.

UVA sophomore Ethan Anderson went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI in the contest. His long ball in the second inning was his seventh of the season.

Justin Rubin also left the yard, with a pinch-hit homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Game 2 of the weekend series is set for a 4 p.m. first pitch.