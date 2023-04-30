Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news13 virginia tops 20 duke 10 2 to even weekend series
Sports

#13 Virginia tops #20 Duke, 10-2, to even weekend series

Chris Graham
Published date:
nick parker uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia starting pitcher Nick Parker struck out a career-high 12, and the bats heated up late, as the 13th-ranked ‘Hoos defeated #20 Duke, 10-2, on Saturday, to even the teams’ weekend series at a game apiece.

UVA (35-10, 13-10 ACC) had lost six of its previous seven in the ACC, including a 17-5 loss to Duke (30-13, 13-9 ACC) in the opener on Friday.

Before the game, coach Brian O’Connor told the ACC Network crew working the game that he felt Saturday’s contest was a must-win.

Parker, a Coastal Carolina transfer, certainly pitched like it, limiting Duke to two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, retiring 11 of the final 13 batters that he faced on the day.

Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-5 with a run scored, his 13th game with three or more hits this season.

Kyle Teel drove in a season-high four runs in a 2-for-5 effort at the plate.

The win snapped Duke’s eight-game winning streak.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
2 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
3 Staunton leaders vote 4-3 to back 89-cent tax rate: The political winds have shifted
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

fredericksburg nationals
Sports

FredNats power past the Lynchburg Hillcats, 5-2

Chris Graham
norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides, behind team-record 24 hits, blasts Charlotte, 20-1

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (18-7), on the strength of a franchise-record 24 hits, defeated the Charlotte Knights (12-14), 20-1, on Saturday night at Truist Field.

richmond flying squirrels
Sports

Richmond splits doubleheader in Bowie: Off to best 20-game start in team history

Chris Graham

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Bowie Baysox Saturday night at Prince George’s Stadium, falling in Game 1, 1-0, before notching a 6-4 win in Game 2.

nfl
Sports

Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Chris Graham
police investigation
Virginia

Richmond Police arrest George Wythe High School student in Thursday school shooting

Chris Graham
prison jail
U.S./World

Former West Virginia parole director sentenced in witness-tampering case

Chris Graham
tv news
Culture

Looking for stuff to binge watch? How about an environmental documentary?

EarthTalk

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy