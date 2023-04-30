13 Virginia tops #20 Duke, 10-2, to even weekend series

Virginia starting pitcher Nick Parker struck out a career-high 12, and the bats heated up late, as the 13th-ranked ‘Hoos defeated #20 Duke, 10-2, on Saturday, to even the teams’ weekend series at a game apiece.

UVA (35-10, 13-10 ACC) had lost six of its previous seven in the ACC, including a 17-5 loss to Duke (30-13, 13-9 ACC) in the opener on Friday.

Before the game, coach Brian O’Connor told the ACC Network crew working the game that he felt Saturday’s contest was a must-win.

Parker, a Coastal Carolina transfer, certainly pitched like it, limiting Duke to two runs on four hits in 6 2/3 innings, retiring 11 of the final 13 batters that he faced on the day.

Griff O’Ferrall went 3-for-5 with a run scored, his 13th game with three or more hits this season.

Kyle Teel drove in a season-high four runs in a 2-for-5 effort at the plate.

The win snapped Duke’s eight-game winning streak.