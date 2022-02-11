Newly promoted Charlottesville Fire captain graduates from academy

Newly promoted Charlottesville Fire Department Capt. Michael Link has graduated from the Virginia Fire Officer Academy.

Link attended the Virginia Fire Officer Academy held at the W. E. Skelton Educational Center near Smith Mountain Lake between Jan. 28 and Feb. 6. The academy is a two-weekend long residential leadership course designed to prepare the newly appointed or prospective fire officer for various aspects of leadership challenges they may face.

The program includes lectures from fire service leaders from across the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VCOA staff and instructors guide students on a leadership journey starting with personal leadership philosophies to developing executive-level leadership skills.

Additionally, the fire service professionals work with instructors and develop their practices in human resource management, conflict resolution, and work to align their practices with the 16 Life Safety Initiatives published by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s “Everyone Goes Home” program.