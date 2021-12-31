New York Times bestselling author Alix E. Harrow to read at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a book reading and signing with New York Times bestselling author Alix E. Harrow on Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7-8 p.m.

Harrow will be reading from her new novella, A Spindle Splintered, which was released from Tordotcom/Macmillan this past fall. This event is free to attend and open to the public.

The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

A Spindle Splintered is a queer, feminist, fractured fairy-tale novella from Tordotcom. It’s what happens when Sleeping Beauty meets the multiverse, and a gang of cursed princesses joins forces to break out of their own bad stories.

It’s Zinnia Gray’s 21st birthday, which is extra-special because it’s the last birthday she’ll ever have. When she was young, an industrial accident left Zinnia with a rare condition. Not much is known about her illness, just that no one has lived past twenty-one.

Her best friend, Charm, is intent on making Zinnia’s last birthday special with a full Sleeping Beauty experience, complete with a tower and a spinning wheel. But when Zinnia pricks her finger, something strange and unexpected happens, and she finds herself falling through worlds, with another Sleeping Beauty, just as desperate to escape her fate.

Harrow is a New York Times–bestselling and Hugo Award–winning writer living in Charlottesville with her husband and their two semi-feral kids. She is the author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, The Once and Future Witches, and various short fiction.

Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

