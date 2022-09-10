new york man pleads guilty to armed robbery of farmville auto dealer

A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing an armed robbery in Farmville in which he shot the victim in the leg.

According to court documents, on July 16, 2020, Herbert Young III, 54, committed an armed robbery of the Farmville auto dealership, Auto Connection. During the robbery, Young physically restrained the victim-owner’s hands using an electrical extension cord and a phone charging cord.

When a customer entered the store, the victim attempted to free himself and flee. Before the victim could do so, Young shot at him and struck the calf area of the victim’s right leg.

Young then stole a 2000 BMW, which belonged to the Auto Connection, and fled the scene. In addition to the 2000 BMW, Young took the victim’s cell phone as well as other property that belonged to the Auto Connection.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023. He faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison for the robbery and a consecutive mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and maximum of life imprisonment for the discharge of the firearm.