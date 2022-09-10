Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
new york man pleads guilty to armed robbery of farmville auto dealer
Crime

New York man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Farmville auto dealer

Staff/Wire
Last updated:
court law
(© thodonal – stock.adobe.com)

A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing an armed robbery in Farmville in which he shot the victim in the leg.

According to court documents, on July 16, 2020, Herbert Young III, 54, committed an armed robbery of the Farmville auto dealership, Auto Connection. During the robbery, Young physically restrained the victim-owner’s hands using an electrical extension cord and a phone charging cord.

When a customer entered the store, the victim attempted to free himself and flee. Before the victim could do so, Young shot at him and struck the calf area of the victim’s right leg.

Young then stole a 2000 BMW, which belonged to the Auto Connection, and fled the scene. In addition to the 2000 BMW, Young took the victim’s cell phone as well as other property that belonged to the Auto Connection.

Young is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023. He faces a maximum term of 20 years in prison for the robbery and a consecutive mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison and maximum of life imprisonment for the discharge of the firearm.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

soccer throw

Men’s Soccer: Virginia rallies big time, knocks off Virginia Tech, 4-2
Staff/Wire
Fredericksburg Nationals

Fredericksburg Nationals fall at Salem, 4-2
Staff/Wire

Geraldi Diaz homered and picked up a couple of RBIs, but the FredNats fell for the first time at Salem Memorial Ballpark 4-2 Friday. The FredNats still lead the six-game series 3-1.

Richmond Flying Squirrels

Five Squirrels pitchers strike out 12 Baysox in 5-2 victory
Staff/Wire

Carter Aldrete delivered a go-ahead, three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie game and send the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 5-2 win over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Bet on the New York Giants in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
, , , ,

How to Bet on the New York Giants in NY | New York Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen
How to Bet on the New Orleans Saints in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
, , , , ,

How to Bet on the New Orleans Saints in LA | Louisiana Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen
How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
, , , , , ,

How to Bet on the Pittsburgh Steelers in PA | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen
Morningside of Charlottesville

Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to structure fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
Staff/Wire