State program encourages school personnel to get fit, set good example for kids

In partnership with the Virginia Department of Education, a new program has been launched to encourage school personnel to participate in regular physical activity.

If you were a student in Virginia schools, you likely remember the National Physical Fitness Awards every year. Students in physical education classes gave it their all when it came to sit ups, a shuttle run, a one-mile run and pull ups.

The pull ups got me every time. I couldn’t do one to save my life. Still can’t.

Now, teachers and other school employees, are encouraged to do the same … not necessarily pull ups and sit ups but activities including walking, dance, cycling, sports and weight lifting.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 2022-23 Governor’s Physical Activity Award Program for School Personnel on Thursday.

The program provides a structure and incentives for school employees to plan and carry out a weekly schedule of regular aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities. Participating school employees log their activities over the course of 16 weeks.

“By making daily physical activity a priority in their lives, the adults in our schools set an invaluable example for the students they serve. I look forward to celebrating the school personnel across Virginia who invest in their physical and mental health and wellness by engaging in this award program,” said Governor Youngkin.

By completing and documenting their activities and challenges, participants qualify for the following awards based on their level of sustained physical activity:

Bronze Award — 150 minutes or more of movement three days a week

Silver Award — 200 minutes or more of movement four days a week

Gold Award — 250 minutes or more of movement five days a week

Platinum Award — 250 minutes of movement five days a week and muscle-strengthening activities at least two days a week

“VDOE is grateful for Governor Youngkin’s enthusiastic support this annual program to promote fitness and celebrate the efforts of school personnel to increase their daily physical activity and inspire students to do the same,” said Jillian Balow, Superintendent of Public Instruction, in a news release.

Completed activity logs must be signed by a supervisor and submitted to VDOE by April 20 by email at [email protected].