New speed limit coming soon to portion of Polo Grounds Road
By Aug. 30, VDOT will install new speed limit signs on a portion of Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) in Albemarle County lowering the speed limit to 35 mph.
The speed limit will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph between Route 29 and Route 1788 (Montgomery Ridge Road).
A recent traffic study determined the speed limit reduction was justified due to ongoing development which will increase the number of entrances onto Route 643.
