New speed limit coming soon to portion of Polo Grounds Road

By Aug. 30, VDOT will install new speed limit signs on a portion of Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) in Albemarle County lowering the speed limit to 35 mph.

The speed limit will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph between Route 29 and Route 1788 (Montgomery Ridge Road).

A recent traffic study determined the speed limit reduction was justified due to ongoing development which will increase the number of entrances onto Route 643.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

