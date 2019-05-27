New research on sustainable agriculture shows why farmers adopt or dismiss nontoxic farming methods

Those interviewed also disclosed that taking action before a pest or disease appears feels like a gamble. Applying pesticides – despite their threat to human, animal, and environmental health – is a seemingly immediate solution to crop damage and a difficult norm to break, they said. A Trichoderma manufacturer, for instance, said, “They [farmers] want a quick result, because their profitability will matter in 60 days or 30 days.”

A further constraint is that registration for natural products in developing countries is a challenging, lengthy process, and at times impossible to carry out.

Factors that contribute to the success of sustainable agricultural methods include marketing, the study showed. Case in point: Entrepreneurial farmers in Nepal whose job it is to promote natural solutions elicited a major spike in adoption of the two products compared with India and Bangladesh.

The research also revealed that using the two products – the fungus and coconut dust – to promote healthy seedling growth made farmers more likely to use seedlings grown in plastic trays, which in turn boosted development of the plant nursery industry. Expectedly, farmers earned higher yields and profits by planting healthier seedlings, but the nursery boom also led to an unintended outcome. Women who were previously underemployed gained stable, year-round employment from the emerging nurseries.

In fact, in all three countries, the study showed that women are at the forefront of implementing Trichoderma and cocopith for use in the field, and they make up the majority of scientists developing and studying Trichoderma in laboratories as well. In Bangladesh, one woman, Rebeka Sultana, employs mostly women and operates the foremost organization providing the fungus.

Elli Travis, economic development specialist in the Office of Economic Development, observed commonalities with the office’s local research and potential forthcoming benefits.

“What we find in much of our work in Virginia, especially in rural areas, is that when people who were previously underemployed obtain stable higher wage employment, it can contribute not just to economic growth, but also to community viability,” Travis said.

The Innovation Lab plans to use the results from the study to design and implement more accessible, community-driven food-security initiatives.

The Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Integrated Pest Management is funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development and housed at the Center for International Research, Education, and Development at Virginia Tech. Both the Innovation Lab and the Office of Economic Development are part of Outreach and International Affairs, which provided partial funding for the study.