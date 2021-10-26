New Kent behavioral technician pleads guilty to unlawful wounding

Stacey Burrell, 57, of King William, pleaded guilty Monday in New Kent Circuit Court to one count of felony unlawful wounding in connection with injuries suffered by a juvenile patient in 2019.

The incident took place at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County, while Burrell was employed at the hospital as a behavioral technician.

A sentencing hearing in this case is scheduled for Dec. 20.

“The conduct committed by this behavioral technician against a juvenile patient is truly awful and should never occur in a facility that is meant to treat and take care of children,” Attorney General Mark Herring said. “My team and I are dedicated to protecting the vulnerable and holding those who harm their fellow Virginians accountable, especially when they harm our children.”

This guilty plea is part of an ongoing investigation into Cumberland Hospital by the Virginia State Police and was prosecuted by members of Attorney General Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section.

Previously, former Cumberland Hospital psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden was indicted for two felony counts of sexual assault; he died by suicide before standing trial.

If anyone has additional information about these or other alleged crimes that may have occurred at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents they may contact the Virginia State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.