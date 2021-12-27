Nelson County: Tractor-trailer rear-ends minivan, 8-year-old dies on Christmas Day

Virginia State Police responded to a crash in which a Honda Odyssey minivan traveling along Route 29 struck a deer near Route 617/Rockfish River Road at 6:06 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

As the Honda slowed due to the impact with the deer, a tractor-trailer traveling behind the minivan was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the minivan.

The Honda had a driver and four passengers. All five were injured, with an 8-year-old female sustaining life-threatening injuries. She was transported to UVA Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries on Christmas Day.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was loaded with 42,000 pounds of paper, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

