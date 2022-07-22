NCAA body endorses changes to transfer rules, including transfer portal ‘entry window’
The NCAA Division I Council has endorsed a proposed concept that would eliminate the blanket rule prohibiting college student-athletes from transferring more than once, and would create transfer portal “entry windows.”
The endorsed D1 Council transfer concept will go to the full Division I Board of Directors for a final vote next month.
The “entry window” would provide some definition to coaches who have wanted some sort of “end cap,” in the words of Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry, “some calendar dates that make sense so that it gives us a chance to keep the roster in good condition.”
Under the concept endorsed by the D1 Council on Thursday, student-athletes in fall sports would have two separate entry windows, the first being 45 days beginning the day following championship selection, the second running from May 1-15.
For winter and spring sports, students could provide written notification of transfer the day after NCAA championship selections in that sport for 60 calendar days.
Pry, speaking at the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte on Thursday, hopes the new rules could help provide some clarity for coaches from a roster-construction perspective.
“I’m all for these guys having opportunities to help themselves, to be in a better situation that fits them, but at the same time to protect our program and our players, we need that roster to be healthy, and to do that we need some endpoints,” Pry said.