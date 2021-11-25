Mother of Petersburg inmate who spearheaded bribery scheme sentenced

A Baltimore woman was sentenced to 45 months in prison last week for her role in a bribery scheme that allowed for the introduction of contraband into Federal Corrections Institution Petersburg.

According to court documents, Kim Williams, 57, facilitated over $60,000 in bribe payments consisting of both wire transfers and cash payments to former Bureau of Prisons correctional officers Stephen Taylor, 49, of Wake Forest, N.C., and Shanice Bullock, 28, of South Hill. In return, Taylor and Bullock permitted the introduction and distribution of contraband items across the prison facility.

Williams’s son, Dontay Cox, 38, of Baltimore, was an inmate at FCI Petersburg from around January 2014 to July 2019. Cox ran a gambling ring within the prison and distributed the contraband, including Suboxone, marijuana, heroin, cigarettes, and cellular telephones, to fellow inmates.

Over the course of the conspiracy, specifically between December 2016 and September 2019, Williams’s bank accounts show deposits of $137,855.29. These funds included $94,961.39 in untraceable cash deposits.

