More sobering COVID-19 numbers from Augusta Health

Published Monday, Sep. 13, 2021, 1:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta Health set another dubious record over the weekend, with 120 new positive cases reported over the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. on Sunday.

The previous record had been 118 back on Aug. 29.

The number was back down on the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Monday, to 54, if that’s good news.

The inpatient COVID-19 census stands at 63. A release from the hospital today reports that Augusta Health is anticipating a much higher inpatient census by the end of the month.

All of the hospital’s scheduled Vaccination Clinics are listed and available for registration at vaccinate.augustahealth.com/vaccine-appointments.

We’ve still got plenty of work to do in that respect. According to the Virginia Department of Health, Augusta County is still under 50 percent of its population fully vaccinated, with Waynesboro at 52.5 percent and Staunton at 56.6 percent.

We all want this to be over, and we know how it ends. Make sure your friends and family are vaccinated, is how.

Story by Chris Graham