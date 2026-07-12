Trump trying to use Lindsey Graham’s sudden passing to pass SAVE America Act

Just when you think Donald Trump can’t go any lower, he gets on the phone with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, and makes Lindsey Graham’s death about passing his SAVE America Act.

“What makes it even stranger is that I got a call last night, sometime in the early evening, maybe in the sevens, and he called and he said, We’re all set for the SAVE America Act. He was pushing the SAVE America Act like crazy,” Trump related in the phoner with “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker, because of course that’s exactly what happened.

ICYMI

Graham, of course, would have naturally just returned from a trip to Ukraine, and immediately made his phone call with the president not about the trip, but instead about legislation that has nothing to do with Ukraine, and coincidentally, about Trump’s #1 political priority, saving his own ass.

Graham’s Ukraine trip included a tour of a drone factory, a meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, and then a Friday press conference in which he announced that a bipartisan group of senators – Graham and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., along with Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. – had reached an agreement with the White House to impose a new package of sanctions on Russia.

“We’ve reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. It means it’s going to become law,” Graham told reporters in Kyiv on Friday.

Trump told Welker that Graham “sounded a little tired, but perfect, but a little bit tired. He had a right to be, he was a worker. He was really a worker. But he sounded great, actually. He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to pass the SAVE America act. And I said, Well we’re gonna get it done, Lindsey. We’re gonna get it done.”

This is Trump, pathetically, using the death of a frenemy – Graham famously said, during the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed, and we will deserve it,” before coming around on Trump, entirely to maintain his own political relevance – to advance a narrow self-interest.

This is Lyndon Johnson using the assassination of John F. Kennedy to get the Civil Rights Act passed, the key difference between the two being, the Civil Rights Act didn’t strip basic human rights from tens of millions.

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