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Home Lindsey Graham dead at 71 hours after returning from trip to Ukraine
U.S. & World

Lindsey Graham dead at 71 hours after returning from trip to Ukraine

Chris Graham
Published date:
Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham. Photo: © Joshua Sukoff/Shutterstock.com

South Carolina MAGA Sen. Lindsey Graham died late Saturday night after “a brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement from his office, hours after returning from a visit to Ukraine, where he had Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday.

Multiple media reports are observing that there were no known health concerns for Graham ahead of his trip.

Graham was 71.

It’s fair to question the circumstances of his death, given the global climate. Graham was an outspoken advocate for U.S. support for Ukraine in its war with Russia and for continued U.S.-Israeli military action in Iran.

Given what had already happened this week with Donald Trump not being able to return to the U.S. from the NATO summit in Turkey on his brand spanking new Air Force One due to an apparent threat from Iran, you do have to wonder.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on his socials that the agency “is assisting local authorities and has made every necessary resource available,” which does sound like something.

CNN is reporting that its sources are indicating that investigators “have no indication presently that Graham died from unnatural or nefarious causes.”

Reports are circulating that scanner traffic indicated a call to 911 related to Graham involving someone at his residence in the midst of cardiac arrest, which, for someone his age, not at all out of the realm of possibility, even in the absence of any previous reported symptoms.

But is it out of the realm of possibility that a bad actor couldn’t have done something that could have caused a cardiac arrest?

Online commentators are pointing to a comment that Graham made online on Monday about signs that were on display at the state funeral for slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei depicting the senator and others with targets on their foreheads, below a caption reading: “Sooner or later, your heads will roll.”

“At least they used a good photo of me. Judge me by my enemies,” was Graham’s online response.

It’s also being pointed out that Graham was playing a key role in the Trump regime’s pivot toward providing more support to Ukraine vis-à-vis Russia, announcing this week progress on a fresh sanctions package targeting Russia as a way to give the U.S. and the West leverage on the Putin regime.

Graham was scheduled to be a guest on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday to discuss his visit to Ukraine, per a post from host Kristen Welker.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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