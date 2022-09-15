Greene County: Moore Road to close overnight for underground water line work
Moore Road (Route 645) in Greene County will close at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) overnight Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night for one week.
Virginia Department of Transportation contractor crews will install an underground water line at the intersection.
U.S. 33 eastbound from Moore Road will also be closed, but U.S. 33 will remain open with alternating traffic controlled by flagging teams.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution and stay alert for message boards and flagging.
VDOT encourages drivers traveling south on Moore Road to use U.S. 33 westbound for access to U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and travel north on Moore Road about three miles to the crossover with U.S. 29.