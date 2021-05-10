Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center open house features free Naloxone training

Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center in Waynesboro is hosting an open house on Saturday, May 22.

Staff will be on hand to information on the center’s operations, and the Virginia Department of Health will be providing free Naloxone training, with free Naloxone for participants who complete training.

This event is open to the public.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase of drug overdoses in the United States. Experts attribute the rise or drug overdoses to social isolation, a side effect of recommendations to reduce the spread of this disease.

Mid-Atlantic Recovery Center is prepared to safely treat addiction with procedures, that limit patient/staff exposure, with the availability of tele-counseling for individuals at risk and/or susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

MARC is located at 15 Pratts Run, Waynesboro. More online at marccanhelp.com.

