McGhee’s record night highlights 88-82 Liberty win over Stetson

Liberty’s Darius McGhee set a pair of records Saturday night at Liberty Arena as the Flames got back on the winning track, defeating Stetson 88-82.

McGhee set the ASUN record for most three-pointers made in a season with 123 three-pointers and scored 39 points against the Hatters, the most points ever scored by an individual in a game at Liberty Arena.

McGhee scored 21 points in the first half, and the Liberty D held Stetson to eight points in the final seven minutes before halftime, as Liberty went to the break with a 40-33 lead.

Stetson started the second half on a 5-0 run to make it a one-possession game (40-38), but Liberty would quickly respond with an 11-2 run to push its lead to double digits. Stetson’s Christiaan Jones kept the Hatters in the ballgame, scoring 15 second-half points, and Stetson actually rallied to take an 81-80 lead with 1:26 left.

Liberty would close out the game on a 9-1 run, with McGhee scoring seven of Liberty’s nine points. The Flames would go 2-of-2 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line in the final minute and 26 seconds to secure the win.

“Hats off to our crowd. That place got loud at the end,” Liberty coach Ritchie McKay said. “Stetson, I thought played a terrific game. They have two really good guards in Chase (Johnston) and Christiaan (Jones), they played terrific. I know a lot of people will worry about the stats. We have some concerns, and we have some things to improve upon, but I am happy about the outcome and the way our guys finished.”

Liberty will play its final away game of the regular season on Monday, Feb. 21, when the Flames face Central Arkansas. 8 p.m. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.